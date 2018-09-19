Multiple victims after active shooter at office building in Middleton, Wisconsin

This is a developing story. Please refresh with updates.

A shooting at an office building in a suburb of Madison, Wisconsin, left four people injured, none fatally, on Wednesday. One person was critically injured and two others seriously. The condition of the fourth is not known.

Videos by VICE

The suspected shooter was killed in a shootout with police officers, officials said at a press conference. Middleton City Administrator Mike Davis said it wasn’t clear at this time whether the suspect died in police gunfire or turned the gun on himself. Officials also did not identify the suspected shooter or a motive.

“It appears the situation is stable now,” Davis said at a press conference. “The bad news is that there were four injured by the suspect.”

The four victims are being treated for gunshot wounds at University of Wisconsin Hospital.

Reports of shots fired in the area of the Paradigm office building in Middleton came through at around 10.30 a.m. Dane County Sheriff’s Department assisted Middleton Police in their response. Middleton sent out an alert advising residents to lock their doors and shelter in place.

ACTIVE SHOOTER: 1800 Deming Way https://t.co/EYzSLpvLYg — Middleton Police (@middletonpd) September 19, 2018

Federal agents from the FBI and ATF also responded to the scene, and three schools in the area were put on lockdown.

FBI is on the scene and about to speak with witnesses @WiStateJournal pic.twitter.com/9l6s4L7dgB — Barry Adams (@madnewsboy) September 19, 2018

Cover image: A women is escorted from the scene of a shooting at a software company in Middleton, Wis., Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)