Active Shooter ‘Neutralized’ at Naval Air Station in Texas

An active shooter entered the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas on Thursday morning before being “neutralized,” the Navy confirmed on Thursday.

“Naval Security Forces at NAS Corus [sic] Christi responded to an active shooter at approximately 6:15 a.m. this morning,” the Naval Air Station said in a Thursday morning Facebook post. “The shooter has been neutralized. All gates on the installation remain closed while first responders process the scene. [Naval Criminal Investigative Services] and local law enforcement are on scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

While the Navy initially said that one Naval Security Force member had been injured, according to multiple reports, an installation spokesperson told the Navy Times that no one was injured.

The naval air base has been training Navy pilots since 1941, according to its website. Additionally, it’s home to the Corpus Christi Army Depot, which calls itself the “premier helicopter repair facility in the world.”

The incident in Corpus Christi followed a Wednesday night shooting in Glendale, Arizona, where three people were shot at a mall. Earlier this month, gun control group Sandy Hook Promise said that April 2020 — when nearly every school in the country was closed due to the coronavirus — was the first month without a shooting on school grounds in nearly two decades.

Cover: Carl Wackman, employee of the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority playing a bomb victim, is prepared for transport by members of the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi Fire and Emergency Services as military observer watches during a simulated terrorist attack involving a RTA bus explosion at the station’s front gate Friday, March 23, 2012 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (AP Photo/Corpus Christi Caller-Times, Todd Yates)