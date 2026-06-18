Activision Announces New COD Black Ops 1 and 2 Ports After 14 Years

Call of Duty developer Treyarch is is bringing over the first two entries in its Black Ops subseries to a modern platform that has yet to receive them.

First 2 black ops games coming to PS5

screenshot: Treyarch

It’s been a very long time since the early days of the Call of Duty: Black Ops series, 14 years to be exact. Black Ops has always served to offset Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare games with a bit more of a darker psychological tone and, in some later games, a much more futuristic flair. It’s also the series that had its co-op Zombies mode blow up in the early 2010s, becoming one of the hottest multiplayer gaming experiences of the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 era.

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Activision and Treyarch have still been churning out Black Ops games. 2020’s Black Ops Cold War gave an 80s-flavored spin, and 2024’s Black Ops 6 brought fans into the 90s. The subseries followed Modern Warfare‘s lead of going back-to-back, and Treyarch put out last year, but to poor reception. Its return to a futuristic setting and its Warzone-inspired single-player campaign rubbed many fans the wrong way.

Campaign, Zombies, and multiplayer included

It's official: the original Black Ops and Black Ops 2 are being ported to PlayStation in July, courtesy of our partners at @IronGalaxy. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/uqTZ6u09B5 — Treyarch (@Treyarch) June 17, 2026

In a post on X, Treyarch revealed that the first two entries in its popular Call of Duty subseries, Black Ops and Black Ops 2, are being ported to PlayStation. While the post didn’t explicitly say, it can be assumed PlayStation 5 gamers are getting the ports, and there’s a possibility that they come to PlayStation 4 as well. These aren’t remasters, just simple ports, though they’ll undoubtedly look and run better than they did in the PS3 days. Treyarch followed up the post with confirmation that both will come complete with Zombies and multiplayer modes, presumably with all DLC maps included.

It would’ve made a lot more sense for Treyarch to do this two years ago, in summer 2024, ahead of Black Ops 6‘s launch, as BO6 has timeline ties to Black Ops 2. Still, it’s better late than never, and there are undoubtedly many new gamers on PS5 who never had the opportunity to play these two FPS classics.

screenshot: Treyarch

As for Xbox gamers, both titles have been available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S consoles via backward compatibility for some time, so the prospect of native ports seems slim. While these Treyarch ports were done by Iron Galaxy, it would be nice to see some of the 360/PS3-era Modern Warfare games get the same treatment as well. 2011’s MW3 in particular would be a treat, as MW2‘s campaign was already remastered in 2020, albeit without multiplayer.

For now, these Black Ops ports are set to arrive on PlayStation in July, though Treyarch hasn’t given a specific date just yet. Later on this year is Infinity Ward’s time to shine once more with Modern Warfare 4, its campaign mostly set during a fictional North Korean invasion of South Korea.