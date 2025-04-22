Activision, We See You Sneaking That Tony Hawk News in There!

Oh, Activision, so many things I need to warn you about. Yet, sadly, we already did, and you never listened. There have been a number of missteps in the publisher’s past. The most recent one seems to have been rectified with a sneaky trailer drop right in the middle of all of this Oblivion-related hysteria. That’s right, with a coyly written tweet and a quick trailer, Activision has confirmed the existence of a career mode in the Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 remake.

who said there’s no career in ‘tony hawk 3+4’?

Who said there's no career? 😏 pic.twitter.com/CngI3tFDW5 — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater (@TonyHawkTheGame) April 22, 2025

It’s a bold move to confirm no career and then ask us, “Who said there was no career?” Is “bold” the right word? Remember the Kotaku report that came out when the announcement came through?

“Kotaku was able to confirm with Activision that THPS 3+4 will not include the original career mode seen in the OG version of THPS4 on the PS2. Instead, like in the first three games, each THPS4 level will feature a list of challenges to complete in a 2-minute run.”

Or IGN’s report?

“Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4 developers have confirmed that the game will have the two-minute format across both titles. Rather than THPS4 having challenges in its original free roam mode.”

Or even the official website itself:

“The parks from Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 have been authentically remade in jaw-dropping 4K resolution. With streamlined goals in a two-minute format. Plus, tear it up in new parks. Including Waterpark with its grindable slides and a drained-out lazy river that’s perfect for vert trick combos.”

Screenshot: Activision

Because we all know it makes sense to leave out features with no indication of a future announcement, right? Even in the “modes” section of the site, there’s a mention of a *new* HAWK mode, but nothing about a career. I’m saying all this to say, “Who said there’s no career?” You said. You did. But, hey, good for you guys for walking that back. It’s only been a month since the announcement, so I can’t imagine you just threw that in there. Why not just say it was there to begin with? Then there would have been no need to sneak a “my bad” trailer in after watching Bethesda get it all the way right with the Oblivion remaster.