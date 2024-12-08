Actress Dead at 33 After Consuming Frog Venom at Spiritual Cleansing Retreat

A spiritual cleansing had a fatal result. On Dec. 1, Marcela Alcázar Rodríguez died after she ingested kambo, a poisonous substance on the skin of the Amazonian giant monkey frog, local outlets reported. She was 33.

Per the outlets, Rodríguez was attending a retreat in Durango, Mexico, as part of her Healer Training Diploma. After ingesting the substance, Rodríguez began vomiting and having diarrhea.

Rodríguez asked for help when she became ill, but was denied permission to leave the retreat, the outlets claimed. Rodríguez’s friend eventually took her to the local Red Cross, where she later died.

Healthline describes kambo as a South American healing ritual. Though the giant monkey frog secretes the substance as a defense mechanism, humans have been known to apply the substance to their bodies for supposed health benefits.

During the ritual, people burn themselves until they blister. After the blister is scraped off, the substance is applied to the skin.

Authorities are searching for the shaman who led the retreat, the outlets reported.

Mapache Films, a production company for whom Rodríguez worked, paid tribute to the late actress on Instagram.

“We regret the passing of our dear colleague and friend, Marcela Alcázar Rodríguez,” the company wrote in Spanish. “Her passing leaves an immense void in our hearts and in our work community. Her dedication, joy and commitment left a deep mark on all of us who had the privilege of working alongside her.”

"We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones," the tribute concluded. "We will always remember you with love and gratitude."














