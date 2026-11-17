On Monday, November 16, 2026, Mike D and Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys reunited on an episode of The Daily Show. The two remaining members of the iconic group reunited to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their iconic debut album, Licensed To Ill. They’ve also recently announced the release of a deluxe edition reissue of the album, set to arrive March 18, 2027. Released on November 15, 1986, Licensed To Ill was a massive commercial success, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. This debut album historically paired rap and rock on a major scale, influencing generations of musicians to come.

Aside from discussing the reissue of their debut album, the two were able to talk to Jon Stewart on a more personal level; a New Yorker level. The same happened in 2015 when Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Jon Stewart went off script to discuss collecting records in New York City. Stewart, who grew up in New York City, was a fan of the group at the height of their popularity, and it shows when he interviews them. They again reminisced about the 1980s hardcore punk scene and rap scene in New York City.

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The two also discussed a new book that coincides with the reissue of their debut album. It delivers stories and interviews, as well as a visual history of the group in their formative years. On The Daily Show, they discussed how their mission was to reflect New York City as best they could in the new book. The new book, Beastie Boys: Licensed To Ill – 40 Years, written by Ben Merlis, was released on October 13, 2026.

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Mike D and Ad-Rock Hadn’t Listened To Their Debut Album In Decades

On November 16, two also appeared on the podcast SmartLess, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett. On this episode, they mentioned that before this reissue project, they hadn’t listened to their debut album in a very long time. To give an idea of how long we’re talking, Mike D said it’s likely that he hasn’t listened to the album since the group was still together and touring. Since their third member, MCA, sadly passed away in 2012, this means it’s been at least 15 years.

The 2LP 40th Anniversary deluxe edition vinyl set will include two 180-gram vinyl records. Side D of the album will feature the group’s logo with no audio on it. It’ll be housed in a gatefold jacket with a four-panel insert containing scans of the original tape boxes from 1986. Chuck D of Public Enemy penned the liner notes while Prince Paul penned the foreword in the companion book.

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