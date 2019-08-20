Adam Brody Is Down for a Reboot of ‘The O.C.’

Adam Brody has a new movie coming out: Ready or Not, a dark comedy about wealthy people hunting each other, which hits theaters tomorrow. But judging by a new interview in GQ, Brody clearly knows that we’re all still really here for Seth Cohen, the angsty indie nerd that stole so many hearts in the early aughts. Good news: Brody told GQ that if the reboot cycle came for The O.C., it would come with his blessing.



The bad news? Brody, likely, wouldn’t reprise his role. According to the actor, he’d like to be known for his other work as well—which is fair, given that the GQ interview is timed to Ready or Not but is actually just about The O.C. “As for me, no [I wouldn’t be involved], I’m in another stage of my life. And I feel silly saying no because they’re not doing it and I haven’t been asked, so who am I to turn down non-existent work?” Brody said. Regardless, he added that he “can’t imagine dipping back into that pool to have another decade of conversation.”

Despite Seth Cohen’s—and by default, Brody’s—forever association with the word “hipster,” Brody asserts that he’s still actually not that cool. “It’s not that I don’t feel totally uncool, I just don’t feel totally hip either. For me, or him, to be some sort of groundbreaking style icon I just can’t get behind,” Brody said.

Still, the thought of The O.C. without Seth Cohen? That’s one reboot we truly, truly can’t get behind. Alexa, play “I Will Follow You Into the Dark” by Death Cab for Cutie.

