Adam Copeland Sides With FTR in AEW Return at Worlds End

The “Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland is back in AEW.

Copeland suffered a fractured tibia after jumping off a steel cage at AEW Double or Nothing in May which has kept him on the shelf since. According to the 50-year-old wrestling legend, he’s been cleared for quite some time waiting to return. In the main event of AEW Worlds End the Death Riders once again wreaked havoc on AEW but FTR and Copeland were there to put a stop to it.

The Death Riders story has fallen largely flat and is eerily reminiscent of the never-ending Roman Reigns saga in WWE. They don’t feel like the threat they are meant to be. Now that’s ramping up but at what cost? AEW Rampage is gone, they made sure of that. It makes sense for them to fight with everyone in AEW but that should’ve been the case from the start.

Adam Copeland’s AEW Return

The first AEW Dynamite of the year is live from Asheville, North Carolina, the home of Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, and Copeland. The episode will be simulcast on Max and proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to families recovering from the devastation Hurricane Helene left earlier this year.

“I’ve actually been cleared for a while, but Tony and I had a conversation and our area got hit my a hurricane. It was much more important to be home,” Copeland said during the Worlds End media scrum (via Fightful). “We just got the water boil advisory lifted three weeks ago. We’ve been using bottled water to brush our teeth and wash our hands for close to three months. When real life hits like that, something like this has to take second place. Luckily, we’re at a place where that is considered and respected. In terms of being back and ready, I’m ready to go. Every month for me, at this stage, feels like a year. I have to get in and get cooking.”