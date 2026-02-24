Adam Sandler and Jay Mohr Almost Came to Blows Over Sunglasses in Their ‘SNL’ Days

On the January 14, 1995 episode of Saturday Night Live, Adam Sandler and Jay Mohr appeared in a fake commercial for Aerosmith’s Greatest Hits. Sandler played singer Steven Tyler, and Jay Mohr played guitarist Joe Perry as the pair went through the band’s catalog, performing increasingly ridiculous variations of their songs, with each track sounding like the last with slightly modified lyrics. Check it out below.

You can’t tell from watching it, but there was some significant tension between Sandler and Mohr leading up to that segment. As Mohr explained in his 2004 book Gasping for Airtime: Two Years in the Trenches of Saturday Night Live, he’d gone to great lengths to get Perry’s look right by shaving his chest, sporting leather pants, and donning a wig. As for Sandler’s interpretation of Tyler, Mohr thought the wig and clothes he picked were perfect, but the glasses he chose seemed more like something Elton John would wear. Sandler disagreed.

Thirty seconds before the two were scheduled to hit the stage, Mohr told Sandler to find a better pair of sunglasses. Sandler glared at him and yelled, “Why don’t you shut the f–k up!” Though it stunned him at the time, Mohr said that he realized in retrospect that his timing was inappropriate, considering that Sandler had written the sketch and allowed him to be in it. Looking back, Mohr acknowledged that he shouldn’t have cared about such a thing, but for some reason, he did. A lot.

Mohr could tell Sandler wasn’t joking and considered hitting him, but decided against it when he noticed how many audience members had just witnessed the heated exchange. “I couldn’t help but feel forty eyes on me,” Mohr remembered, “twenty people who if they saw Adam Sandler and a guy in a curly wig in a fistfight would dive out of the bleachers and kick the s–t out of me.” Though Mohr admitted that he must have looked like a “real a—–e” telling Sandler what to do, things thankfully didn’t escalate from there, and the two were quickly ushered onto the stage.

Sandler and Mohr performed the sketch as planned, and the audience loved it. As they were walking off stage, Sandler approached Mohr and told him, “We’re good. Respect.” Neither one of them apologized for what went down beforehand. “We didn’t have to,” Mohr wrote. “Respect.”