The Safdie Brothers’ ‘Uncut Gems’ Will Be the Best Movie of 2019

In 2017, the Benny and Josh Safdie released Good Time, the excellent Robert Pattinson-starring and Palme D’Or-nominated film they co-directed. It was one of the most confident and memorable movies of that year. Thrillingly shot, breathlessly paced, and emotionally devastating, it’s the kind of art that sticks around in your brain weeks later. But judging from what we know about the brothers’ next movie, Uncut Gems, their followup might be even better.

Set to officially premiere the Toronto International Film Festival in September, the upcoming feature is billed as an “an electrifying crime thriller about Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score.”

Gassing up the film to IndieWire, TIFF artistic director Cameron Bailey raved, “It’s probably the most Safdie movie you’ve ever seen.” Get ready for some high praise because he also said, “It moves at a breakneck pace. It’s cranked up to 11 the whole time, it’s exhilarating to watch, Adam Sandler gives his very best performance since Punch-Drunk Love and Kevin Garnett is in it, so it’s got something for everybody.” Apparently Bailey has never seen a little movie called The Cobbler.

Uncut Gems will also feature The Weeknd a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye in his acting debut. He’ll be joined by other notables including Kevin Garnett, who plays himself, Lakeith Stanfield, Idina Menzel, Eric Bogosian, Judd Hirsch, and Pom Klementieff. There’s no trailer for the movie yet, but it will be interesting to see what Sandler’s performance is like, considering his career since 2002 includes such hits as You Don’t Mess With The Zohan and The Ridiculous 6. Though it wouldn’t be unreasonable to see him dive into another critically-panned comedy like his latest run of films, Sandler is still a legend. Believe it or not, his latest Netflix special 100% Fresh was pretty hilarious and watched by 73 million people.