UPDATE: Anti-Hate Rally to Take Place at Adam Yauch Park in Response to Nazi Graffiti

UPDATE: In response to the news that Adam Yauch Park in Brooklyn was vandalized with swastikas and pro-Trump graffiti on Friday, local politicians have planned an “anti-hate rally” at the park. According to a press release posted on the Beastie Boys’ Twitter page and copied below, it’s been organized by a number of local politicians including State Senator Daniel Squadron, Congresswoman Nydia Velásquez, as well as “city council members, elected officials, and community and faith leaders.” Squadron said in a tweet that fellow Beastie Boy Ad-Rock will be in attendance. Details of the rally are below.



On Friday November 18, Adam Yauch Park in Brooklyn Heights, a park dedicated to the memory of the late Beastie Boy also known as MCA, was vandalized with swastikas and the words “GO TRUMP.”

Yauch, like bandmates Ad-Rock and Mike D, was Jewish.

Hate crimes have spiked in the wake of Donald Trump’s election last week and minority groups New York City have not been exempt from the targeting.

