Popular Podcast Host ‘Adam22’ Had a Gun Pulled On Him During a Livestream

A host of a popular hip-hop podcast was threatened at gunpoint on Sunday night, and the altercation was caught on a video livestream as it happened.



Adam Grandmaison, the host of the “No Jumper” podcast—who goes by Adam22—was hosting a video livestream from his studio on Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles when an armed robber broke in and pointed a gun at his head.

The video clip captured during the stream shows a man’s arm reaching into the frame with a gun, holding it at Grandmaison’s head and shouting “Give me all your fucking money!” Grandmaison pushes the gun away, giggles nervously, and is pulled out of his seat and away from the view of the camera. Someone overpowers the would-be robber out-of-frame.

https://twitter.com/JoshPescatore/status/1107522689605005313

Another video, posted to Twitter, shows the robber on the ground as the videographer kicks him and someone in the background can be heard calling the police.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Motherboard that the suspect was arrested for attempted robbery with a gun at the Melrose Ave. address where Grandmaison’s bike shop, OnSomeShit, and the “No Jumper” recording studio is located. The LAPD declined to confirm whether the gun was a real firearm or fake.

Grandmaison’s podcast is credited for launching the careers of many artists including XXXTentacion and Lil Yachty, but he’s a controversial figure in the YouTube and podcasting world. He’s come under fire for making videos using homeless people as props for BMX stunts, and last year allegations from multiple women and minors surfaced, accusing him of sexual misconduct. He denied those accusations on Twitter.