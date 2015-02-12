Adana Twins Target Your House Music Vein in “Bleeding”

Friso and Take It Easy have gained international acclaim as the Adana Twins with club hits like “Strange” and “Everyday” and through quality productions such as these the two have cultivated a style that is fun, refined and distinctly their own.

The pair’s latest offering, “Bleeding (feat. Human Life)”, is no different. Sleek beats and clever vocal snippets from LA-based act Human Life are supplemented by an intricate synth line and a driving beat builds intensely towards the middle of the song before gradually easing up towards its finale. The structure style is unexpected, making this track a heavy hitter for a packed, sweaty dance floor.

Listen to “Bleeding” above, and grab the single on February 23 on Exploited.

Adana Twins is on Facebook // Twitter // Soundcloud