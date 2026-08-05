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Addison Rae Fortnite Skin and Release Date Revealed

The Addison Rae Fortnite skin arrives on August 6. Here is its release time, confirmed cosmetics, Jam Tracks, and emotes.

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Epic Games has revealed that an Addison Rae Fortnite skin is coming to the battle royale on August 6. Here is when the Fortnite Addison Rae bundle goes live in every region, as well as a first look at her in-game cosmetics.

When Is Addison Rae Coming to Fortnite?

Addison Rae Fortnite Skin Reveal
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Addison Rae Fortnite skin release date is August 6, 2026. Epic Games confirmed the crossover in a post on X: “Served hot, Addison Rae joins Fortnite tomorrow.” Because the “Diet Pepsi” singer is not a Fortnite Festival headliner, we also now know what time her cosmetics will be released.

Videos by VICE

The Addison Rae bundle will arrive in the Item Shop at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. Figuring out when this is in each region can be a bit confusing, so we’ve created an easy-to-read table below showing when the Addison Rae skin goes live in every major region:

Fortnite Addison Rae Skin Release Times

RegionDateTime
Pacific Time (PT)August 65:00 PM
Mountain Time (MT)August 66:00 PM
Central Time (CT)August 67:00 PM
Eastern Time (ET)August 68:00 PM
Brazil (BRT)August 69:00 PM
United Kingdom (BST)August 71:00 AM
Central Europe (CEST)August 72:00 AM
Turkey (TRT)August 73:00 AM
United Arab Emirates (GST)August 74:00 AM
India (IST)August 75:30 AM
China (CST)August 78:00 AM
Singapore (SGT)August 78:00 AM
Japan (JST)August 79:00 AM
South Korea (KST)August 79:00 AM
Australia East Coast (AEST)August 710:00 AM
New Zealand (NZST)August 712:00 PM

Addison Rae Fortnite Cosmetics and Jam Tracks Revealed

Fortnite Addison Rae Artwork
Screenshot: Epic Games

Although we still don’t have full in-game images of the Addison Rae Fortnite skin, we do have some information about the cosmetic items that will be included in her crossover. According to HypeX, the Addison Rae collab will feature two Jam Tracks and emotes:

  • “Diet Pepsi” (Emote / Jam Track)
  • “Fame Is a Gun” (Emote / Jam Track)
Addison Rae Fortnite Jam Tracks
Screenshot: Epic Games

The official Fortnite Festival Instagram also backed this up with a post on the social media platform: “‘Prepare to sing your heart out,’ ‘Diet Pepsi,’ and ‘Fame Is a Gun’ by Addison Rae are coming to Fortnite Festival this week!”

Epic Games has not yet revealed the Addison Rae skin price or everything included in her bundle. However, we should learn more when the cosmetics arrive in the Item Shop on August 6. We will update this article as soon as additional details and full in-game images are available.

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