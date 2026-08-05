Addison Rae Fortnite Skin and Release Date Revealed

Epic Games has revealed that an Addison Rae Fortnite skin is coming to the battle royale on August 6. Here is when the Fortnite Addison Rae bundle goes live in every region, as well as a first look at her in-game cosmetics.

When Is Addison Rae Coming to Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Addison Rae Fortnite skin release date is August 6, 2026. Epic Games confirmed the crossover in a post on X: “Served hot, Addison Rae joins Fortnite tomorrow.” Because the “Diet Pepsi” singer is not a Fortnite Festival headliner, we also now know what time her cosmetics will be released.

Videos by VICE

The Addison Rae bundle will arrive in the Item Shop at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. Figuring out when this is in each region can be a bit confusing, so we’ve created an easy-to-read table below showing when the Addison Rae skin goes live in every major region:

Fortnite Addison Rae Skin Release Times

Region Date Time Pacific Time (PT) August 6 5:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) August 6 6:00 PM Central Time (CT) August 6 7:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) August 6 8:00 PM Brazil (BRT) August 6 9:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) August 7 1:00 AM Central Europe (CEST) August 7 2:00 AM Turkey (TRT) August 7 3:00 AM United Arab Emirates (GST) August 7 4:00 AM India (IST) August 7 5:30 AM China (CST) August 7 8:00 AM Singapore (SGT) August 7 8:00 AM Japan (JST) August 7 9:00 AM South Korea (KST) August 7 9:00 AM Australia East Coast (AEST) August 7 10:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) August 7 12:00 PM

Addison Rae Fortnite Cosmetics and Jam Tracks Revealed

Screenshot: Epic Games

Although we still don’t have full in-game images of the Addison Rae Fortnite skin, we do have some information about the cosmetic items that will be included in her crossover. According to HypeX, the Addison Rae collab will feature two Jam Tracks and emotes:

“Diet Pepsi” (Emote / Jam Track)

“Fame Is a Gun” (Emote / Jam Track)

Screenshot: Epic Games

The official Fortnite Festival Instagram also backed this up with a post on the social media platform: “‘Prepare to sing your heart out,’ ‘Diet Pepsi,’ and ‘Fame Is a Gun’ by Addison Rae are coming to Fortnite Festival this week!”

Epic Games has not yet revealed the Addison Rae skin price or everything included in her bundle. However, we should learn more when the cosmetics arrive in the Item Shop on August 6. We will update this article as soon as additional details and full in-game images are available.