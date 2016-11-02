Adele Has Cemented Her Status As Banter Royalty

Even if you don’t particularly like Adele’s music, it is a truth universally acknowledged that she seems like a Right Laugh. She is the mate that your mum affectionately says “She’s mad, her” about. You would go on the piss with Adele, and you would share your fags with Adele. You’d have a sub-par curry with her after, and then she’d hold your hair while you got sick in a bush. We know this. We all know this. We spent 2,000 words writing fiction about her £2million hen night​.



So, it comes as no surprise that everyone’s fantasy best mate killed the Halloween game with an extremely banterous and well-executed costume (alright yes we know Halloween was two days ago but literally how funny does Adele look in this photo?). She went as the actual Mask, as in the bizarre and faintly terrifying Jim Carrey character from your childhood, and honestly fair fucks to her because the commitment is quite something.



(Image via Adele on Instagram)