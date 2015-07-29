Adidas Enlists Pharrell and Zaha Hadid for a Sneaker Collab

In an unexpected collaboration, Pharrell Williams and British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid have teamed up to design the latest trainers for Adidas. The new kicks are part of what they call the “Superstar Supershell Sculpted Collection,” and their minimalist precision is eye-catching.

The Supershell’s come in two “modes,” either white or black. The sculpted toe of each is takes on a unique shape that has both an architectural touch, as well as a retro-futurist Art Deco aesthetic. Check them about in the video below and visit adidas for more info.

Videos by VICE

Adidas’ Originals = Pharrell Williams Supershell collection launches online and in stores on August 7, 2015.

