A$AP Mob Shares Cover Art, Release Date, and Tracklist for ‘Cozy Tapes Vol 1’

​A$AP Mob’s long awaited album, Cozy Tapes Vol. 1, has finally received a release date. The Harlem squad recently revealed that the album had been completed and today they’ve announced that the project will drop this Halloween, next Monday. The cover art features a photo of a baby A$AP Yams, the group’s founder and co-owner of the A$AP Wordlwide record label who passed away in 2015.

With twelve tracks, the album includes single “Yamborghini High” as well as “Money Man” and “Put That on My Set” which were featured in A$AP Rocky​‘s recent Money Man film. See the Cozy Tapes Vol. 1 tracklist below.

A$AP Mob’s Cozy Tapes Vol. 1 Tracklist

01. “Yamborghini High”​

02. “Crazy Brazy”​

03. “Way Hii”

04. “Young Nigga Living”

05. “Nasty’s World”

06. “Money Man”

07. “Put That On My Set”

08. “Motivation Foreign” (Skit)

09. “London Town”

10. “Runner”

11. “Bachelor”

12. “Telephone Calls”

