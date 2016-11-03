A$AP Rocky and Mura Masa Share Video for Song “Love$ick”

Mura Masa, the 20-year-old UK electronic producer has just released a video for hit song “Love$ick” which features A$AP Rocky. Before the Rocky-featured remix, the song was titled “Lovesick Fuck,” and received over 4 million Soundcloud streams. In the song’s video, which doesn’t feature Rocky or Mura Masa, a group of British teenagers take a trip around town before ending up at a house party full of lean and weed. Watch “Love$ick” below.

