A$AP Rocky Found Guilty of Assault in Sweden but Avoids Jail

A Swedish court has found A$AP Rocky quickly of assault after the Harlem rapper attacked a man on the streets of Stockholm in June — but won’t face jail time after being handed a suspended sentence.

The rapper’s two co-defendants, Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers, who are part of his entourage, were also found guilty of assault, and also received suspended sentences.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, had pleaded not guilty to the charges, claiming he was acting in self defense. He had spent almost a month in custody prior to being released while he awaited the verdict.

Prosecutors told the court during a hearing last month that A$AP Rocky and two other men believed to be part of his entourage “deliberately, together and in agreement” attacked the victim, Mustafa Jafari, in the Swedish capital on June 30.

“The assault has not been of such a serious nature that a prison sentence must be chosen,” the court said in a statement. “The defendants are therefore sentenced to conditional sentences.”

Rocky was arrested on July 3, and his case caused a minor diplomatic incident when Trump got involved. Trump called for Mayers’ release on Twitter and then called Sweden’s “very talented” prime minister, Stefan Löfven, to plead his case.

But Swedish authorities went ahead and charged the rapper anyway, and Löfven told the New York Times that “in Sweden, everyone is equal before the law.”

The court was told that as a result of the brawl, Jafari suffered significant injuries, including a broken rib and cuts to his head, arms, and legs that required hospital treatment and stitches.

Jafari is seeking 139,700 Swedish kronor ($14,700) in damages for his injuries, lost income and damages to his appearance.

