A$AP Rocky Surprise Drops “5IVE $TAR$”

A$AP Rocky has been quiet in his solo work for the past year, letting his protegé Playboi Carti take up much of the attention while he himself has been content to be just another part of the A$AP Mob on their Cozy Tapes series. That seems to have come to an end, as he’s suddenly released a new song on his “AWGE Shit” Soundcloud entitled “5IVE STARS.”

The single is similar to Carti’s simple, direct sound, and features an uncredited DRAM on the hook. The description for the track promises a project possibly called “TESTING” to be coming soon. It’s unclear whether it’ll another Mob co-production or the first solo Rocky album in three years. We’ll just have to wait and see. Listen to “5IVE $TAR$” below.