A$AP Rocky’s Onetime Lawyer Was Reportedly Shot in Sweden

The Swedish lawyer who briefly represented A$AP Rocky in his assault case this summer was shot in Stockholm Friday morning, according to Forbes citing Swedish-language media.

Henrik Olsson Lilja was reportedly shot in the head and chest in central Stockholm and taken to the hospital. Lilja’s condition is currently unknown, Forbes wrote. Rocky had dropped Olsson as his lawyer before trial, according to TMZ.

It’s also unclear whether he was targeted or how the incident came about, but police have brought several people in for questioning — including a woman who had been banned from contacting him. The shooter, however, has been described as a man.

The lawyer represented the Harlem-born rapper after he allegedly attacked a man in Stockholm in June. The case quickly gained notoriety because Rocky was detained overseas for nearly a month, prompting President Donald Trump to get involved. Rocky was found guilty of assault last month but was handed a suspended sentence, which means he wouldn’t serve any additional jail time.

Rocky, whose birth name is Rakim Mayers, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and said the beatdown was in self-defense. But prosecutors representing the victim, 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari, said Rocky and his entourage “deliberately” attacked him and caused significant injuries that required hospital treatment and stitches.

Stockholm, Sweden’s capital, has seen an increase in gun violence over the past few years, according to Swedish media, potentially due to gang conflicts.

Cover image: This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)