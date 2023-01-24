The Best V-Day Lingerie Is a String of Pearls (Up Your Sweet Peach)

We’re non-denominational about our sexy underwear. Meaning: we believe in the sex appeal of Nicole Kidman in Eyes Wide Shut, chewing out Tom Cruise in her tiny tank and cotton granny panties, just as much as we dig Barbarella-style bras that undergird our tatas. There’s room for everyone in the armoire, and right now we’re edging ourselves with the latest V-Day lingerie drop from Adore Me.

Photo Courtesy of Adore Me

If you’re new to Adore Me, the New York-based brand is basically really good at designing affordable, fancy lingerie in a more inclusive size range than most sexy brands (sizes range from XS to 4X) in a way that feels non-boring and horny; its marble-dipped collection reminds us of London’s swinging 60s Biba boutique, and its winter holiday line turned our boobs into literal unwrappable presents. Of course we expected its designers to go hard for Valentine’s Day.

The early V-Day drop is a symphony of crotchless panties, black underbust corsets, and lace catsuits that we’d knife fight Lana Del Rey for. Most items also cost under $50, which means you can get a pirate’s hoard of Brazilian panties and bustiers, should you choose, for yourself, your crew, or even your landlord. Who knows? Anything is possible when the cherubs take to the skies this season.

Here’s an idea: give the missus a pearl thong and a crawfish bouquet by the seaside of your choosing, or blast some Phantom of the Opera, and leave this romantic corset on her bed with a cryptic note (just not in your handwriting; don’t risk the ick). Sometimes, if you don’t know what to do on V-Day, you can just let the lingerie lead the way.

Think of Valentine’s Day as your annual push notification to treat yourself, or your hunny bun, to something that tickles your [redacted]. V-Day lingerie is like MCM furniture, Barry Manilow, or a really good steakhouse—it’s the GOAT, and will never truly go out of style.

Here’s to the many corsets you have to lace-up (and untie) in this lifetime, jabroni.

Shop the Adore Me Valentine’s Day collection here.

