Adult Performer Ron Jeremy Charged With Sexually Assaulting Four Women

Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with sexually assaulting four women in West Hollywood, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said on Tuesday.

Jeremy, 67, is facing three counts of forcible rape and forcible penetration with a foreign object as well as one count of sexual battery and another count of forcible oral copulation, say the prosecutors.

According to the district attorney’s statement, a 25-year-old accused Jeremy of raping her at a home in May 2014. He allegedly assaulted multiple women at the same bar on three separate occasions: two women ages 33 and 46 in 2017 and a 30-year-old woman in July 2019.

Prosecutors recommended bail at $6.6 million. If Jeremy is convicted, he’ll face a maximum sentence of life in state prison. He is set to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Dante Rusciolelli, owner of Golden Artists Entertainment, the company that manages Jeremy, told VICE in a statement he is dropping Jeremy as a client, effective immediately.

“We hope that these allegations against him are not true, but if they are, we hope that he is prosecuted,” Rusciolelli said.

Rusciolelli said Jeremy was able to disprove previously sexual assault allegations, but was unable to do so this time around.

The district attorney’s office said it declined a case against the actor involving a 2016 incident “due to insufficient evidence stemming.”

In 2017, Rolling Stone magazine published a story about an onslaught of misconduct allegations against Jeremy.

“These allegations are pure lies or buyers remorse,” Jeremy told the magazine at the time.

News of Jeremy’s arrest follows a reckoning sweeping the porn industry right now. Dozens of women have started coming forward en masse to report abuses experienced on porn sets, according to a recent VICE investigation.

“Everyone is having a reckoning. 2020 is fucking kicking people’s ass and it’s time to get some things straight and fixed,” adult performer Allie Eve Knox told VICE.

This story was updated to include a comment from Jeremy’s manager, Dante Rusciolelli, saying he is dropping Jeremy as a client.