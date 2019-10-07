The New Season of ‘Rick and Morty’ Will Be Painfully Short

One thing is certain—there’s a lot of Rick and Morty on the way. Last year, Adult Swim ordered a whopping 70 episodes of the show, all but promising that we’ll be watching Dan Harmon turn his bonkers Post-Its into plotlines and incorporating unfortunate Kanye West cameos basically forever. Unfortunately, forever is taking a long time to come.

On Sunday night, Adult Swim dropped the first official trailer for the long, long, long-awaited fourth season of Rick and Morty—and it will, uh, only be five episodes for some reason.

Videos by VICE

“Half the season you deserve, all the season we could handle,” the trailer says, presumably hinting at the fact that Adult Swim is trying to sell these episodes as just the first part of a normal-sized season, but come on—it didn’t work for The Sopranos, and it won’t really work here. It’s still a brutally short amount of episodes after a two-year wait.

Although if this minute-and-a-half-long trailer is really only teasing five episodes, then season four is going to cover some serious ground. More Mr. Meeseeks! The return of Mr. Poopybutthole! An Akira-type situation behind the mall! Five episodes now and another handful of episodes next year doesn’t equal a normal season—but at this point, we’ll take what we can get.

The new episodes will premiere November 10. Until then, watch the fiery end of the “Morty gets a dragon” experiment in the trailer above.