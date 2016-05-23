Flying Lotus, D∆WN and Tim Hecker to Feature on Adult Swim’s Singles 2016 Series

American cable network Adult Swim announced the artists participating in their 2016 Singles Club today, an ever-tasteful series that began back in 2010 that presents adventurous and artful takes on everything from pop to underground electronics and hip-hop. Among the biggest names included are LA beatsmith Flying Lotus, Fade to Mind affiliate D∆WN, and Canadian composer Tim Hecker.

Some of the terrific, slightly less well known artists we’re psyched to see on the list are Gary, Indiana’s Jlin, Bolivian-American composer Elysia Crampton, footwork noodler DJ Paypal, and English artist Mica Levi AKA Micachu.

You can see the full list of people involved below. Last year, preeminent Italian producer Giorgio Moroder broke 22 years of silence with a new track for the series.

Adult Swim Singles Program 2016:

Against Me!

Blanck Mass

Clark

D∆WN

Die Antwoord

DJ Paypal

Earl Sweatshirt / KNX

Elysia Crampton

Flying Lotus

HEALTH

Jenny Hval

Jlin

Kitty

Metro Boomin

Mica Levi

Mike WiLL Made-It

Protomartyr

Rae Sremmurd

Run the Jewels

Ryan Hemsworth

Sannhet

Thelonius Martin [ft. Joey Purp]

Tim Hecker

VHÖL

Vince Staples

