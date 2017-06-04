Brian Eno, Jlin, Flying Lotus to Release Exclusive New Music for Adult Swim

Adult Swim, the Cartoon Network TV programming block, is known for its strong connections to the progressive and experimental music worlds. In the past, they’ve collaborated with artists such as Flying Lotus on one-off musical releases that connect the various programs on air.

Now, Adult Swim has announced a more-extensive music program for its seventh annual Singles Series. The programming block will release 52 tracks spanning 52 weeks. Artists such as Brian Eno, Julia Holter, Jlin, Thundercat, Tim Hecker, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and others will contribute music to the programming block. The new music will also include contributions from others outside of the electronic music world in the genre such as rap, metal, and in the rock.

Stream the tracks that have been released this far here. Last December, Adult Swim released a compilation soundtrack of experimental music.

