AdultFriendFinder is not pretending to be a wholesome “find your soulmate” platform. It’s a long-running, adult-oriented social network aimed at people who want casual hookups, kink exploration, swinging, and “let’s just see what happens” connections. Launched in 1996 and now part of Friend Finder Networks, it’s one of the OG hookup sites and still has a massive membership base across singles, couples, and groups who are very much not shy about why they’re there.

Instead of a minimalist, swipe-left-swipe-right experience, AdultFriendFinder feels more like a horny, chaotic message board. You get live webcam streams, chat rooms, forums, blogs, and an activity feed full of photos, videos, and broadcasts. You can search by age, gender, relationship status, kinks, and location, then slide into DMs, join public chats, or watch members on cam. It’s powerful and very sex-forward, but it can also feel cluttered, overwhelming, and full of upsells if you’re used to modern dating-app UX.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Huge global user base that’s explicitly there for casual sex, threesomes, and kink-friendly hookups.

Tons of ways to interact: live cams, chat rooms, private messaging, blogs, groups, and a very active activity feed.

Advanced search and kink filters make it easy to zero in on specific preferences, locations, and relationship setups.

Cons

Interface can feel busy and dated, especially compared to sleek, swipe-based apps.

Free accounts are heavily limited; most meaningful interaction is locked behind paid membership.

History of major data breaches means privacy-conscious users should go in with eyes very open, even though security has improved since.

Key Features

Large, adult-only community focused on casual sex, swinging, and open-minded encounters rather than long-term monogamy.

focused on casual sex, swinging, and open-minded encounters rather than long-term monogamy. Advanced search filters for gender, couple/group status, location, age, body type, orientation, marital status, and more.

for gender, couple/group status, location, age, body type, orientation, marital status, and more. Kink tools including “My Kinks” and kink search that let you find people into specific interests.

including “My Kinks” and kink search that let you find people into specific interests. Live webcam streams & broadcasting , with options to tip, flirt, and add broadcasters to your friends or Hotlist.

, with options to tip, flirt, and add broadcasters to your friends or Hotlist. Chat rooms, instant messaging, and email-style messaging for one-on-one, group, and public conversations.

for one-on-one, group, and public conversations. Activity feed that surfaces newly uploaded photos, videos, and live broadcasts from around the site.

that surfaces newly uploaded photos, videos, and live broadcasts from around the site. Blogs, interest groups, and friend networks to build a community, not just one-off hookups.

How to Sign Up

You start by going to AdultFriendFinder’s site and creating a free account. New users choose whether they’re joining as a single, a couple, or a group, and specify what they’re looking for (hookups, threesomes, swinging, etc.), then add basics like age, location, and a username.

From there, you set up your profile: upload photos or videos, fill in personal details and sexual preferences, and optionally flesh out interests or blog posts. You can browse and poke around on a free account, but messaging and full access to content and profiles are heavily gated behind paid membership, so most people end up upgrading if they actually want to interact.

How It Works: Matching & Conversations

AdultFriendFinder doesn’t really “match” people in the algorithmic, Hinge-style sense. It’s closer to a social network where you search, filter, and then make the first move yourself. You can filter by gender, couple/group status, distance, age, verification, kink compatibility, and more, then browse profiles to see photos, videos, kinks, and sometimes blog posts.

Once you find someone interesting, you can send private messages, join chat rooms they’re in, interact in forums, or watch their live stream if they broadcast. The activity feed and live cams keep the site feeling busy; you’re meant to treat it more like a constantly updating adult social hub than a quiet dating app. Paid members get fewer restrictions on who they can message and what content they can view, which is where the site makes its money.

Safety & Security

AdultFriendFinder has a messy history on the security front: high-profile breaches in 2015 and 2016 exposed hundreds of millions of accounts, including some that were supposedly “deleted,” and many of those passwords weren’t properly protected.

Since then, the company says it has tightened security with more robust data center protections and ongoing security updates. Independent security assessments now note standard modern encryption in place, and reviews point to tools like blocking, reporting, privacy preferences, and moderation guidelines to help distinguish real users from fakes.

That said, it’s still an adult platform where people share explicit content and sensitive details, and some users report encountering bots, spam, and scammy accounts. Anyone signing up should use strong, unique passwords, avoid reusing credentials from other sites, lock down what they share publicly, and treat it as a high-risk environment privacy-wise.

What It Costs

AdultFriendFinder runs on a freemium model: you can technically join for free, create a profile, upload a limited number of photos, and browse, but messaging and full access to profiles and content are tied to paid membership.

The main paid tier is Gold Membership, with pricing that varies by subscription length. Recent pricing breakdowns from review and cost sites list something in this ballpark:

1 month: around $39.95 USD

around 3 months: around $26.95 USD per month (billed as one payment)

around (billed as one payment) 12 months: around $19.95 USD per month (billed upfront)

There are sometimes other packages or tiers, plus optional add-ons and “points” for tipping broadcasters and unlocking certain premium content. Exact prices and promos can shift, so anyone signing up should check the current order page before committing to a plan.