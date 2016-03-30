An ‘Adventure Time’ Clone Army and Other Hallucinogenic GIFs

Thousands of cartoon faces undulate like waves on the ocean, smiling, laughing, and morphing in a neverending loop. It’s a friendly face, Finn the Human from beloved animated show Adventure Time—but wait, looking closer it appears that it’s also Fiona the human, a gender-swapped version of Finn from the show’s in-house fan fiction. Keep looking and the brain starts swimming. Stare too long and the stomach churns, even as the eyes are mesmerized. Welcome to the world Looopism, a.k.a. Israeli artist Ori Toor.

Toor’s unique brand of GIF art takes the seductive perfect loop and injects some ketamine directly into its blood surrogate. His work references Picasso’s cubism, Miró’s surrealism, and cartoonish characters that often look penned by Pendleton Ward.

“My work process is always improvised,” Toor tells The Creators Project. He uses a combination of Flash and a Wacom tablet to animate each GIF frame-by-frame, creating the smooth wobbling motion that somehow soothes you and makes you seasick at the same time.

Check out some of our favorite Looopism GIFs below.

See more Looopism GIFs here and Ori Toor’s other work on his website.

