Aerosmith Retired From Touring—Now They’re Teasing a Hollywood Bowl Comeback

Back in September 2023, Aerosmith put their farewell tour on hold after frontman Steven Tyler sustained a vocal cord injury. A planned comeback in 2024 was also canceled, and the rock icons seemingly closed the book on their touring days. It all happened fairly quickly, with Tyler forced to retire due to his injury.

But a video clip posted on October 5, 2026, allegedly teased Aerosmith’s return to live performing. The clip featured Tyler and rock photographer Ross Halfin outside the famed Hollywood Bowl, with Tyler on a ladder as Halfin handed him random marquee letters. Halfin asked, “Do you even know how to spell Aerosmith?” while Tyler repeatedly demanded the ampersand, declaring “It’s Aerosmith and Friends, Ross, Aerosmith and Friends!”

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The video mysteriously claimed, “all will be revealed tomorrow”. Well, now it’s tomorrow (October 6), and two Aerosmith shows are scheduled for October 29 and November 1. According to Page Six, there’s a stacked lineup of talent joining the band for these dates. Those names have yet to be revealed, but fans are keeping a close eye on Aerosmith’s social media.

Aerosmith Isn’t Ready To Call It Quits for Good, as Steven Tyler’s Vocal Cords Are Allegedly Healing

Additionally, reports indicate that Steven Tyler has been caring for his vocal cords since his initial injury. Obviously, he didn’t stop performing completely, considering he and Joe Perry took the stage with Yungblud to perform a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the 2025 MTV VMAs. The band also teamed up with Yungblud to release an EP later that year, their first new music in more than 10 years.

So while Aerosmith hasn’t been as busy as they used to be, they haven’t totally ground to a halt. In 2023, the band admitted that “a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible [for Steven Tyler].” But things seem to be looking up now.

Sources told Page Six that Tyler’s vocal cords are allegedly in “great shape”. That’s promising news for fans who were hoping the dynamic frontman would have a triumphant comeback. But the proof will be in the performances.

In April 2026, Joe Perry told Billboard that Tyler had only recently become confident in his vocals again. “It’s just been in the last six months that Steven’s started to get comfortable with singing,” said Perry. “He literally had to take a year off before he was able to start stretching his vocal cords, and you’re always worried about reinjuring it.”

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