Aeroterrascan are keeping the aerospace ambitions of former president BJ Habibie alive. This Bandung-based drone company is at the forefront of Indonesia’s drone industry, creating high-flying machines that are mapping volcanoes in ways no one thought was possible.
AeroTerrascan: Indonesia’s Homegrown Drone Startup Flies Into a Volcano
