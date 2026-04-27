aespa Reveal SYNK: COMPLæXITY World Tour Dates

aespa has announced the SYNK: COMPLæXITY Tour, a 25-date global outing that will see the K-Pop group on the road for much of fall and winter 2026 and 2027.

The routing includes dates in Asia, South America, North America, the UK, and Europe. The SYNK: COMPLæXITY tour kicks off in Seoul at Gocheok Sky Dome on August 7 and 8 before heading to Taipei, Taiwan, and then resuming September 4 in Brazil for a Latin America run.

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The North American leg of the SYNK: COMPLæXITY Tour begins September 15 at TD Coliseum in Hamilton. Stops will include Belmont Park, New York; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta, Georgia; Miami, Florida; Dallas, Texas; Los Angeles, California; Oakland, California; Seattle, Washington; and Vancouver, B.C. But you can also catch aespa headlining Chicago’s Lollapalooza on August 2.

A UK and European run will follow, with stops including Manchester, London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Berlin, Milan, Barcelona, and Paris.

View the complete tour routing below.

aespa 2026-2027 world Tour: How to get tickets

Members of aespa’s Weverse fan club will have access to an exclusive presale starting Wednesday, May 6 at 11 AM local time. Register on Weverse before 6 PM on Wednesday, April 29 for access.

General onsale for aespa’s SYNK: COMPLæXITY North America, UK, and Europe dates starts Wednesday, May 6 at 3 PM local time via Ticketmaster. Latin American dates go on sale Friday, May 8 at 2 PM local time. Ticketing information for Asia dates is not yet available.

You can also find aespa tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

For international dates, we recommend Viagogo for the best experience on the secondary market.

08/02 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/07 – Seoul, South Korea @ Gocheok Sky Dome

08/08 – Seoul, South Korea @ Gocheok Sky Dome

08/11 – Taipei, Taiwan @ Taipei Dome

09/04 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu

09/06 – Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena

09/09 – Lima, Peru @ Costa 21

09/11 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

09/15 – Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum

09/18 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

09/22 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/24 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

09/26 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

09/29 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome

10/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/09 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

01/14 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ AO Arena

01/16 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2

01/19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

01/22 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

01/24 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

01/26 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

01/29 – Milan, Italy @ Unipol Dome

01/31 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

02/02 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena