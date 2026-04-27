aespa Reveal SYNK: COMPLæXITY World Tour Dates

aespa has announced the SYNK: COMPLæXITY Tour, a 25-date global outing that will see the K-Pop group on the road for much of fall and winter 2026 and 2027.
The routing includes dates in Asia, South America, North America, the UK, and Europe. The SYNK: COMPLæXITY tour kicks off in Seoul at Gocheok Sky Dome on August 7 and 8 before heading to Taipei, Taiwan, and then resuming September 4 in Brazil for a Latin America run.
Videos by VICE
The North American leg of the SYNK: COMPLæXITY Tour begins September 15 at TD Coliseum in Hamilton. Stops will include Belmont Park, New York; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta, Georgia; Miami, Florida; Dallas, Texas; Los Angeles, California; Oakland, California; Seattle, Washington; and Vancouver, B.C. But you can also catch aespa headlining Chicago’s Lollapalooza on August 2.
A UK and European run will follow, with stops including Manchester, London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Berlin, Milan, Barcelona, and Paris.
View the complete tour routing below.
aespa 2026-2027 world Tour: How to get tickets
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Members of aespa’s Weverse fan club will have access to an exclusive presale starting Wednesday, May 6 at 11 AM local time. Register on Weverse before 6 PM on Wednesday, April 29 for access.
General onsale for aespa’s SYNK: COMPLæXITY North America, UK, and Europe dates starts Wednesday, May 6 at 3 PM local time via Ticketmaster. Latin American dates go on sale Friday, May 8 at 2 PM local time. Ticketing information for Asia dates is not yet available.
You can also find aespa tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
For international dates, we recommend Viagogo for the best experience on the secondary market.
aespa 2026-2027 Tour dates
08/02 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/07 – Seoul, South Korea @ Gocheok Sky Dome
08/08 – Seoul, South Korea @ Gocheok Sky Dome
08/11 – Taipei, Taiwan @ Taipei Dome
09/04 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu
09/06 – Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena
09/09 – Lima, Peru @ Costa 21
09/11 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes
09/15 – Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum
09/18 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
09/22 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/24 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/26 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
09/29 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome
10/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/09 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
01/14 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ AO Arena
01/16 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2
01/19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
01/22 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
01/24 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
01/26 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
01/29 – Milan, Italy @ Unipol Dome
01/31 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
02/02 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena