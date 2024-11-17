AEW Collision: Mariah May and Anna Jay Deliver a Hardcore Classic

Sometimes there’s a match that sticks with you and the main event of last night’s AEW Collision is exactly that. Mariah May defended the AEW Women’s World Championship against Anna Jay and the two ladies tore the house down. Because of the “No Disqualification” stipulation, they were able to get pretty hardcore. Neither women is new to bleeding in AEW, especially Jay who has been part of several memorable hardcore matches.

Jay has been on a tear since her return from her STARDOM excursion over the summer. While she’s got a noticeable toughness about her, this feud with May has really solidified her in the division. As for May, her AEW Women’s Championship reign has fallen a bit flat. But to me, this was her best defense so far.

Videos by VICE

They both came more than prepared following their last AEW Collision fight. Jay brought a bag of tricks that contained a crowbar, strap and a chain. May sauntered to the ring with a trash can and a baseball bat — all the hardcore staples. Not only that, they introduced tables, ladders and chairs which eventually led to to May retaining.

Jay grabbed a fistful of barbed wire to assist with her Queen Slayer finisher, but May was quick to react. Using an aerosol can, she knocked Jay off guard and hit the Storm Zero off the chairs. My only complaint? This would be a great addition to AEW Full Gear, since May’s not booked for the PPV.

Whether or not the hardcore matches are your taste, you can’t deny that the women bring it every single time. Fans are often critical over the way AEW leans heavily into the “reckless” style, but really, it’s what sets them apart from competition. As AEW President Tony Khan has explained, he’s all about the sickos.

Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander also come to mind. In 2024 alone they have had two very different kinds of street fights. Their feud heading into AEW All Out wasn’t the strongest booked by any means. However, their wrestling and chemistry made up for it, tenfold. Their spot on the card would normally be a detriment. I mean, having to following MJF/Daniel Garcia AND Will Ospreay/Pac?! Those two ladies got an exhausted crowd heated up again in no time and that’s no easy feat.

In July, Khan addressed adding a women’s Blood & Guts match to AEW, something fans have been clamoring for.

“At some point, it would be great to have a women’s Blood & Guts match. You need a lot of people tied in on story and a lot of healthy people,” Khan told the Battleground Podcast. “We have a great roster that we’re building up. I think our women’s roster is strong than it’s ever been right now, today. I’m really excited about that. If we ever get to a point where we have enough people tied together and the story makes sense, I think it would be great.”