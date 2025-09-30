AEW Confirms Date and Location for 2025 Blood and Guts

One of AEW’s trademark events — Blood and Guts — is returning in November. The event came to be after an offhanded remark by Vince McMahon about the “blood and guts” wrestling in other promotions. Instead of shying away, AEW embraced it, and now fans flock from all over to watch the spectacle every year.

This year’s event is particularly special because it’s the first time a women’s Blood & Guts match is taking place. With the violence and debauchery the women subject themselves to in AEW, there’s never been a more perfect time. Jamie Hayter hinted at the match happening on last week’s Dynamite, issuing a challenge to Triangle of Madness (Thekla, Skye Blue, Julia Hart). Thekla and Blue are two of the hardest-hitters where the women’s division is concerned, and Blue is often part of bloody matches in AEW.

Videos by VICE

This year’s AEW: Blood and Guts is taking place at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The venue was the home of AEW Revolution 2024. There, Sting made his wrestling farewell, teaming with Darby Allin against the Young Bucks. The event is the spiritual successor to WarGames, originally started by Jim Crockett Promotions. Over the years, WWE has taken the concept and made it their own, including a women’s match yearly. JCP’s primary operations were out of Greensboro.

“At some point, it would be great to have a women’s Blood & Guts match. You need a lot of people tied in on story and a lot of healthy people,” AEW President Tony Khan told the Battleground Podcast last July. “We have a great roster that we’re building up. I think our women’s roster is stronger than it’s ever been right now, today. I’m really excited about that. If we ever get to a point where we have enough people tied together and the story makes sense, I think it would be great.”

VIP early access tickets for AEW: Blood and Guts begins on October 1 with a presale the next day. As for general on sale, those tickets go on sale on October 3.

Stay tuned to VICE for news on AEW.