AEW Crowns New TNT Champion at Full Gear

AEW‘s Full Gear pay-per-view crowned Daniel Garcia as TNT Champion, dethroning Jack Perry.

The match featured two homegrown talents Perry and Garcia who have been at odds for the last few weeks. Since re-signing with AEW, Garcia has been on a mission to prove that he’s the best and his performance in this match showed it. Perry didn’t have his Elite stablemates to thwart Garcia’s attack. Kazuchika Okada isn’t around and the Young Bucks have effectively taken a sabbatical.

Videos by VICE

Daniel GARCIA WINS GOLD IN AEW

For some time, AEW had all heel champions. That changed after Private Party’s win over the Young Bucks. The good guys have been slowly taking back control and Garcia’s win over Perry restores that feeling. Of course, Jon Moxley and the Death Riders are still lurking, and Mox has warned he wants AEW to return to what he remembers. The AEW he sees isn’t the one that piqued his interest.

If they go that route, revisiting the Garcia and Wheeler Yuta feud seems the way to go. This time the story is in reverse. Back then, Yuta had joined the Blackpool Combat Club which elevated his career to new heights when he became ROH Pure Champion. Garcia had been floating and didn’t have a sense of self. Now, Yuta is the giant question mark and Garcia has forged his path.

Fans have been clamoring for Garcia to win gold in AEW for years, he’s the perfect babyface to root for. As for Perry, his heel run has had some bright spots but has largely fallen flat. If the Young Bucks return as faces to reclaim AEW from Moxley’s gang, where does that leave Perry? They have invested too much into this bad-guy gimmick so will he split from them? Perry won the belt at AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door over the summer and defended it against Katsuyori Shibata, Minoru Suzuki, Darby Allin, and more.