AEW Dynamite: Andrade El Idolo Returns Following WWE Release

Andrade El Idolo is officially back in AEW.

Less than a month after the former United States Champion’s release from WWE, Andrade popped up on AEW Dynamite, laying out Kenny Omega. The segment followed a multi-man match where Omega teamed with Brodido against the Young Bucks and Josh Alexander.

Post-match, Omega was beaten by the group, until Jack Perry and Luchasaurus made the save. Omega didn’t take to kindly to the help given his past issues with Perry. As Omega was giving a speech about the sixth anniversary of Dynamite, the lights went out. Out came Andrade, confirming his alignment with the Don Callis Family. Andrade’s last AEW match was in 2023 at the Worlds End pay-per-view where he was defeated by Miro. Despite his departure, the statement he shared after indicated he left on good terms.

Just when @KennyOmegamanX was getting sentimental, @AndradeElIdolo attacks!



Watch #AEWDynamite’s 6th Anniversary LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/mZ0O77V6HJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2025

Andrade Left AEW on Good Terms

“I want to thank you for this time that I belonged to the company @aew and above all to Tony Khan,” he wrote on X. “I also want to say goodbye to all the talent, security people, cameramen, referees and everyone who works in the company for being part of my time in AEW. Kenny, Young Bucks, Tazz, Shiavone, Aubrey, Jerry, Hobbs, Hook, Kingston, Ricky, Orange, Thunder, Jack Perry, Austin, Colten, Sonjay and many more that I can name, also how to forget all the Mexicans (todo el relajo) I enjoyed sharing the ring with STING, PAC, Darby, Garcia, Jay and many more.”

Shortly after, he returned to WWE for a second run at the Royal Rumble. It seemed there was momentum for him this time around as he teamed with Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 40 and other various times. His last match in WWE was at SummerSlam 2025 in the Tag Team Title Six Pack Tables, Ladders And Chairs match. He teamed with Rey Fenix, which appeared like it may turn into a fruitful partnership before his release.

