AEW Dynamite/Collision (11/19/25) Results: The Go-Home to Full Gear

AEW Dynamite is live from Boston, Massachusetts this week ahead of their Full Gear pay-per-view in Newark, New Jersey. This show is the go-home to the pay-per-view and it’s a combined Dynamite and Collision.

Strap in folks! It’s going to be a long night! Keep reading for the results of tonight’s Dynamite and Collision.

#1 & #2 Full Gear Casino Gauntlet Spots

A casino gauntlet will be held to determine the inaugural National Champion at Full Gear this weekend. On Dynamite, we get a taste of which two men will start things off.

Ricochet and Bobby Lashley kicked off the night. Ricochet grabbed a mic in an effort to distract Lashley but really it just got him fired up. Lashley chokeslams him onto the GOA who are ringside. Then another and, finally, a spear. He is the first confirmed man in the Gauntlet.





The next match is Shelton Benjamin taking on “Speedball” Mike Bailey. This was much more of a match than the last, both evenly showing their strengths. After knocking Bailey out with a Superkick, Benjamin lands a German Suplex and a second Superkick to score the victory. So there we have it — The Hurt Syndicate will face off against each other at Full Gear.

The Young Bucks Have a big decision to make

Well… are the Bucks going to join the Don Callis Family or not? It’s crunch time, and Callis wants an answer. The multi-time AEW World Tag Team Champions make their entrance (courtesy of Callis who pays for their pyro). They have a match tonight, but afterward, Callis gets his answer. Matt and Nick hesitate to joining (who can blame them after last time?)

Kenny Omega returned to fight the family off with a steel chair, but Josh Alexander put him in the Ankle Lock. Callis orders them to hit the BTE trigger on Omega but again, they’re conflicted. Jurassic Express then comes out to run everyone off.

Full Gear Goes no holds barred

Following a match between the Death Riders against Roderick Strong vs. Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly calls out former AEW Men’s World Champion Jon Moxley for a No Holds Barred match at Full Gear. When the Death Riders began beating up the treasured baby faces, out came O’Reilly to assist his friends. This follows the beating both these men took in the Blood & Guts match last Wednesday. Will this continue Moxley’s losing streak or will he finally get one over on his opponent?

Women’s Tag Team Championship Quarter-Finals

Two Women’s Tag Team Championship quarter-final matches were part of tonight’s show. First up, The Timeless Lovebombs (Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa) vs. Alex Windsor and Riho. Storm and Shirakawa advanced to the next round after Storm hit her Storm Zero finisher. It’s revealed that the four remaining teams will face off in a four way at Full Gear. Whoever wins the match gets to choose the stipulation for the semi-final round.

Next up is fan-favorite TayJay against Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir. Unfortunately for TayJay it wasn’t their night. Shafir used the Mother’s Milk finisher to tap them out. I was really rooting for them to go far in the tournament but how do you root against the power and strength of a team like Bayne and Shafir? Hopefully they still hold those titles someday.

ROH Women’s TV Title Unification Match

It’s time for Mercedes Mone and Red Velvet are battling in a title unification match. After weeks of trading shots on social media, Velvet gets the opportunity to grab one of Mone’s 13 belts off of her. The exact opposite happened. At one point, Velvet tried to get a DQ finish by using the belts to knock Mone out, but that didn’t work. Mone picked up the pinfall victory.

Post-match, Mone attacked AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander who was on commentary. She put her in the Statement Maker, forcing her to tap out. Stat defends the Women’s World Championship against Mone this weekend at Full Gear.

