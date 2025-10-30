‘AEW Dynamite’ Results (10/29/25): It’s Fright Night!

AEW Dynamite is bringing all the spooks this week with the yearly Fright Night episode. There are several #1 Contender’s matches on the card as well as the first match in the Women’s Tag Title tournament.

Keep reading for the results of this week’s AEW Dynamite episode…

Brodido’s Next Challengers

There was also a four-way match to decide who Brodido’s next challengers will be. The Young Bucks, JetSpeed, FTR and Jurassic Express. Dax and Cash won the match and they will face Brodido at Full Gear in a few weeks time. Given the Young Bucks are the only other “heels” in the match and they’re entangled elsewhere, FTR winning is the most logical choice. Especially if Adam Copeland is finished filming the next season of Percy Jackson in time to return with Christian Cage. Given what happened at All Out, they still haven’t wrapped that story up.

Okada and Takeshita’s Intense Face Off

The entire Don Callis Family appears in the ring for their “summit” led by Callis. Unfortunately, Takeshita can’t be in attendance due to “travel issues.” Instead, we get Rocky Romero, Josh Alexander and Kyle Fletcher all boasting about how great of a unit they are. That is until Takeshita makes a surprise appearance. He immediately stares down Okada and Callis gets in the middle to break it up. He says there’s no “I” in team but there is in family, and he’s not afraid to kick Takeshita out if he gets out of hand.

He advises the two men to shake hands out of sportsmanship, but Okada flips off Takeshita. As things get heated, the rest of the group steps in to break them up. Callis announces Takeshita and Okada will team up on this weekend’s AEW Collision to prove they can work as a family.

Penelope Ford Out of the Tag Tournament

During a backstage segment with some of the women’s tag tournament competitors, it’s revealed that Penelope Ford is battling a torn UCL. Per AEW, she will miss out on not only the tournament but also Blood and Guts. Ford returned to AEW last fall after a two-year hiatus. She’s been on a roll with Megan Bayne as of late as a tag team.

Bayne won’t miss out, though. She puts out an open challenge for any woman in AEW to step up and team with her if they think they have the capability. In walks Marina Shafir and Jon Moxley, who seems excited at the prospect of adding new gold to The Death Riders.

first team advances in women’s Tag Tournament

Sisters of Sin (Skye Blue and Julia Hart) were challenged by Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata last week to face off in the first round of the tournament. While Hayter and Aminata are a newer team as opposed to their opponents, they still work well as a unit. Unfortunately, the Sisters have an Ace, or rather a Spider, up their sleeve. Thekla appeared from under the ring to cost Hayter and Aminata the match, allowing her stablemates to get the victory.

Hangman Page’s Next Quest

In the main event of Dynamite, Samoa Joe, Ricochet, HOOK and Bobby Lashley all vied for a shot at the AEW Men’s World Championship. Out of all the men in the match, HOOK is the least experienced, but he’s been in World Championship contention before. In a vignette, he admits he’s the underdog, but he’s still going to put up a fight. Samoa Joe dominated the other three men one by one until he was the last one standing. He will once again face Hangman for the championship.

Joe gave his post-match thoughts to Page, and Tony Schiavone appeared in the ring. Oh wait… that’s Hangman! The champ takes down Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata. As his challenger turns around, Hangman doesn’t waste a second to lay him out flat with the Buckshot Lariat.

