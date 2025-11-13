‘AEW Dynamite’ Results (11/12/25): A 2.5 Hour Blood & Guts Special

It’s Wednesday and you know what that means — AEW Dynamite is live from Greensboro, North Carolina, for the yearly Blood & Guts special. This year, the women are getting the spotlight with their own B&G match. Some of the biggest stars in the division — TBS Champion Mercedes Moné, Toni Storm, AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale — will all be competing in tonight’s match which is sure to be a chaotic bloodbath.

On the men’s side, the Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia and Pac) against Roderick Strong, Darby Allin and The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe, and Orange Cassidy).

Keep reading for the results of AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts.

Women’s Blood & Guts 2025

Willow and Skye start things off and we don’t have to wait long to draw first blood. Blue is busted open and dripping all over the ring but it’s soon a double team once Julia hart gets in the ring. Eventually all of the women enter the ring and the Blood & Guts officially begins.

Moné and Statlander scaled the cage halfway, as Stat put her onto her shoulder and sent them crashing through a table at ringside. Storm used some — unconventional — weapons: a glove, her pearls, and that bloody high heel. She drove the heel into Blue and Marina Shafir’s skulls. Eventually, Team Moné realized that the only way to get them to submit is to exploit their weakness. They grabbed onto Shirakawa and whipped her with the TBS Championship, forcing Storm to watch.



The heels picked up the win after Storm surrendered. They continue their assault post-match as Storm shielded Mina’s body from the team.

Hangman page vs. powerhouse hobbs — falls count anywhere

While they start fighting in the ring things quickly take shape on the outside. Brawling through the fans, the AEW Men’s Champion does a Moonsault off the barricade. Hobbs is wobbling around as Hangman attempts a Deadeye, which Hobbs is able to put off — for now. He then puts Hangman through a table for a two count. Hangman puts Hobbs through the electrical table as the lights flicker. Sadistic.

What a shocking move!

He was able to defeat Hobbs but at what cost? Here comes Katsuyori to lay a cheap shot to the champion. Hangman is rolled into the ringer where Samoa Joe awaits. They request the cage to be lowered but here comes Eddie Kingston and HOOK. Hangman requests a Steel Cage Match at Full Gear.

Men’s Blood & Guts 2025

Darby Allin and Wheeler Yuta start things off. Fans are quick to chant their disdain for Yuta (“f—k you Yuta!”) Orange Cassidy is out next with his backpack that holds his elbow pad. He breaks his sunglasses in his palm and uses them to puncture Yuta’s head. Darby and OC have fun toying with Yuta until Daniel Garcia makes his way through the crowd. Commentary notes it’s interesting that the Death Riders have sent the two younger members out first. Back from commercial, OC and Darby are using a chain they brought to the ring. Mark Briscoe — one of the most brutal wrestlers in the division — is out next. Where is he? We hear his music but he’s not in the ring. Backstage with Renee Paquette, we learn he’s injured. Roderick Strong goes out instead. He immediately takes out his frustration on the two members of the Death Riders. Claudio Castagnoli is the next member of the Death Riders to enter. This is the third Blood & Guts match in his AEW career.



Moxley is slicing Kyle O’Reilly’s face up while Briscoe is still backstage. The Death Riders have a five-four advantage because of it. According to Renee, the attack was at the hands of the Don Callis Family. Darby’s back is scraped through the carnage in the ring. Eventually Briscoe makes it out to the ring. Yuta and Briscoe make it to the top of the cage where Yuta attempts a Jay Driller. Briscoe hits him with a low blow and the Jay Driller.

The evil (Jon moxley) faces defeat

Meanwhile in the ring, Darby is putting a hammer to Claudio’s throat. Gabe Kidd appears to attack Darby and they staple OC’s hands into his pockets. They set a table on fire, sending Darby into it at the hands of Pac. OC fights back up, Briscoe sends Pac through a table. It’s nothing but chaos! Mox is hit with the Orange Punch as Roddy tries to get him to surrender. He reverses the hold but Roddy transitions him back. He taps! Team Darby has done it!

