AEW Grand Slam: Mexico Draws Highest Ratings of 2025

All Elite Wrestling made its Mexico debut this past Wednesday with AEW Grand Slam: Mexico in the historic Arena Mexico. On the road to AEW All In in Texas next month, “Hangman” Adam Page cut a fiery promo in Spanish, addressing his opponent– AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

Additionally, Mercedes Mone won her fourth championship heading into All In, where she looks to add her fifth. She defeated Zeuxis to win the CMLL World Women’s Championship. A 14-Man Tag and a 10-Man Tag match also made it onto the card. AEW President Tony Khan surprised fans with many of Mexico’s greatest stars, like Mistico and even The Beast Mortos.

Videos by VICE

AEW Grand Slam: Mexico proves to be a hit

Days later, fans and AEW are still riding a high. The show brought a whole new sector of fans after Brody King’s “Abolish ICE” shirt went viral on social media. Given the shaky wrestling headlines over the last year, many are viewing the art form in a new light. This is evident in the ratings for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, drawing the highest ratings of 2025 (thus far).

In addition to drawing in 736,000 viewers (up 23.3% from last week) and a 0.21 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, there was a rise in the key female demographic. According to Wrestlenomics, 60% of the 18-34 audience was women, which means women carried over 40% of the demographic. This is an audience that wrestling companies largely struggle with.

AEW has seen a surge in support over the last few months. AEW Revolution 2025 drew the highest pay-per-view buys since AEW All In 2024. According to WON, in April, AEW Dynasty became the second-highest-grossing pay-per-view of the year, with estimates ranging from 110,000 – 120,000 buys.

Stay tuned to VICE for news on AEW.