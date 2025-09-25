AEW Reveal Women’s Tag Team Championships

The time has finally come — after six long years, AEW have introduced the Women’s Tag Team Championships. On AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette and AEW President Tony Khan unveiled the shiny titles that are a carbon copy of their male counterpart.

The championships are a long time in the making. When AEW was founded in 2019, a women’s tag tournament took place and it seemed like the titles were imminent. Although nothing came of it at the time, it didn’t stop fans from rallying for more women’s title belts.

Adding depth to the AEW women’s division

It's a historic moment in #AEW as President + CEO @TonyKhan unveils the brand new AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 25, 2025

Khan recently shared that the belts exist, and it’s a matter of when — not if — they get introduced. “So we had one match where I lost 25 percent of the roster in one match. So that was pretty hard,” Khan told Iridian Fierro. “I would like to do AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships. To have that, I really think we do need to have a healthy division that can maintain these championships, because we haven’t been able to sustain that.”

This is the third title for women in AEW to compete for. There’s the AEW Women’s World Championship which was recently won by an AEW day one, and the TBS Championship. Mercedes Monè is in a dominating reign as TBS Champion with no sign of slowing down. In her last defense, she defeated a returning Riho.

There’s no shortage of women that will undoubtedly put their names in the hat to compete. The Triangle of Madness’ Skye Blue and Julia Hart come to mind as contenders. In a recent interview with VICE, Thekla noted she’d “love” to see the trio carry gold whether that’s trios titles or singles and tag team titles.

While Khan revealed a first look at the belts, there’s no timetable for when a tournament will begin. But according to Khan, it’s coming “very soon.” The new titles add to the growing roster of championships across AEW.

It showcases just how in demand women’s wrestling has become, especially in a period where competitors aren’t prioritizing their tag team divisions enough.

Stay tuned to VICE for updates on AEW.