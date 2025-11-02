AEW Reveals Star-Studded Lineups for Blood & Guts

For the first time, AEW Blood & Guts will feature a women’s match alongside the men’s match. The news was revealed months back but we finally know who will be part of the historic event. Blood & Guts is AEW’s yearly television special is where anything is on the table. The name came about after Vince McMahon joked that other companies were all about “blood and guts.”

AEW Blood and Guts 2025

The men’s match this year will feature the Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, and Pac). On the opposite team, The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, and Kyle O’Reilly) team with Darby Allin and Roderick Strong. Allin was part of last year’s match when Team AEW defeated Team Elite.

As for the women, since it’s the first-ever women’s Blood & Guts, they’ve really put all their star power into these teams. On one side, you have former AEW Women’s World Champions Jamie Hayter and Toni Storm teaming with Queen Aminata, Harley Cameron, Willow Nightingale, and current Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander.

On the other team is TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir, and the Triangle of Madness (Thekla, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart). It’s a match that AEW fans have been clamoring for since AEW’s inception in 2019. The women’s division is the strongest that it’s ever been — there’s never been a more perfect time. Most of the participants are also involved in the Women’s Tag Tournament to crown the first-ever Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Those are the only confirmed matches thus far, but expect more to be unveiled on AEW Dynamite and Collision this coming week. The Blood & Guts special takes place live at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Wednesday, November 12th. It will stream simulcast on TBS and HBO Max.

