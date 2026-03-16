AEW Revolution: New Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned

AEW Revolution has been nonstop action from top to bottom. After Willow Nightingale retained the TBS title, her challengers for later in the show used the opportunity to weaken her. Megan Bayne and Lena Kross attacked the champion from behind, beating her down before Harley Cameron made the save.

.@willowwrestles retains the TBS Title, but after the damage she absorbed, will she be anywhere near 100% for her #AEW Women's World Tag Team Title defense?



Watch #AEWRevolution Zero Hour LIVE pic.twitter.com/lnKVfdkB3m — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 15, 2026

Naturally, the reigning champions were out for revenge and to keep their championships. However, Bayne and Kross’ momentum is undeniable as they rise through the ranks of the women’s division. Kross stepped up when Penelope Ford got re-injured a few weeks back, but they’ve made the best of an unfortunate situation.

Videos by VICE

When asked by Renee Paquette if she was cleared to compete and defend the titles, Nightingale confirmed she’d be in the match. “I have been cleared and I’ll go out there I’ll be out there because that’s what double champ Willow does,” she said. “I can’t let Harley down, this is more than just me. This is about us together and these girls are gonna get payback.”

Given her injuries, this was essentially a handicapped match. At one point, the challengers removed Nightingale just when Cameron needed to make the tag. Bayne dragged her back to the center of the ring but Cameron wasn’t going down without a fight. Nightingale gets the tag but the dominance from the Divine Dominion is just too much. They double chokeslam her for the win.

Babes of Wrath first won the titles at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming in December. They only held the titles for 96 days. However, being the inaugural champions set the tone for the future of women’s tag team wrestling in AEW. They defended against Mercedes Mone and Athena, MegaBad (Bayne and Ford), and Sisters of Sin.



Stay tuned to VICE for news on AEW.