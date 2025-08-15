AEW Signs Former TNA X-Division Champion Ace Austin

Ace Austin is All Elite.

At Thursday’s taping of AEW Collision, Austin made his AEW debut in Cincinnati, Ohio. Not only that, Tony Khan announced that the former TNA X-Division Champion has signed with AEW. The major pick up adds to an amazing roster of 2025 signees like Mina Shirakawa, Megan Bayne, Kevin Knight and another former TNA star, “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

Videos by VICE

Austin departed TNA after a six-year journey in June. Although both parties entered negotiations for a new contract, they were unable to come to a deal.

“There’s so much to be said about how phenomenal the last six years have been. It’s impossible to caption how much this time has meant to me,” he wrote on X. “I’m grateful for every moment and I’m incredibly proud of the part I played. Representing the company across the world was an honor. This will always be my first home.”

Ace Austin’s TNA History

Aside from his stints in the X-Division, Austin is probably most well known for his tag team with Chris Bey, ABC. They won the TNA Tag Team Championships three times and were an offshoot of The Bullet Club. With The Bang Bang Gang alive and well in AEW, it could be a great place for him. Khan confirmed Jay White will be out for an undetermined amount of time.

The Gunns just returned with Juice Robinson; however, the injury bug has bitten Colten Gunn again. Austin joining — at least temporarily — could allow him to acclimate to the AEW audience that might not be as familiar with his wrestling. Not to mention his charisma and high-flying style fit in perfectly with the group and AEW as a whole.

Scott D’Amore, the former TNA President who originally brought Austin to TNA, praised him following his exit. He noted Austin becoming a massive star is “inevitable” and that he’s “ready for that next chapter.”

Stay tuned to VICE for news on AEW.