AEW Signs Multiple CMLL Talent to Dual Contracts

In 2025 AEW was selective about signing top free agents but in 2026, they’re starting the year off with three major signings.

Persephone, Hechicero, and Mascara Dorada are currently signed to CMLL, so they’ll now work under dual contract with AEW. All three talents have been featured on television over the last year.

Who Are AEW’s Latest Signings

Hechicero first arrived in AEW in 2024, wrestling the likes of Bryan Danielson, Orange Cassidy, MJF, and the BCC. In early 2025 he joined up with The Don Callis Family (who seems to be recruiting the entire roster at this point). He competed at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico, AEW All In, AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door and AEW All Out. Just last month, he competed at ROH Final Battle in a Survival of the Fittest Eliminator for the ROH Men’s World Championship. This is impressive considering he’s a major player in CMLL.

Persephone — who is just 24 years old — has been competing in CMLL since 2023. She first arrived on the scene in AEW for the lead-up to Wrestle Dynasty 2025 in the International Women’s Cup Four-Way match. Her most recent AEW appearance was for the TBS title against Alex Windsor and Bozilla. There, she caught the attention of fans who might not be familiar with her work. For the most part she’s been appearing in ROH. At ROH Final Battle, she unsuccessfully challenged Athena for the ROH Women’s Championship.

Mascara Dorada, 24, has achieved so much in his short career. He’s been with CMLL since 2021 where he is part of the current CMLL World Trios champions with Místico and Neón. He is also the current World Historic Welterweight Champion at over 760 days. He wrestled Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada at AEW All Out in Toronto which was not only one of the standouts on the card but of 2026. He’s been competing in AEW since 2024.

