AEW Star Darby Allin and Tony Hawk Receive Approval for Skatepark

In an interesting crossover, AEW star Darby Allin is teaming up with legendary pro-skater Tony Hawk to open a skatepark in Georgia. In August, they revealed their plan in a video shared to social media, but there hasn’t been any updates since.

Allin explained in a recent interview at 1FW that when he moved to Henry County — where the skatepark is set to open — he couldn’t believe the nearest park was a 30 minute drive away. For kids without reliable transportation or funds, it’s truly a detriment. “I thought, ‘This is crazy,’ because honestly, I wouldn’t be here without skateboarding, and I really mean that,” Allin expressed, revealing Henry County has given him a whole plot of land to build off. (H/t: WrestleZone).

Furthermore, Allin stressed the importance of community and a place for kids to go in this ever-changing world.

“Skateboarding changes lives. To have something for the people growing up in this area, you know? Henry County is getting bigger and bigger, and these people need more things for the kids to do. And the skatepark is going to help out a lot.”

Allin is accepting donations to get the park off the ground through Hawk’s Skatepark Project which he partnered with for his ascent on Mt. Everest earlier this year. The park — one of three approved locations — will repurpose a 37,500 square foot arena in Heritage Park.

In addition to his on-screen presence, Allin is always finding new ways to tap into the community. He recently helped host an art gallery that featured live professional wrestling matches as well as live music. Steven Borden, Sting’s son, also had his debut match during the event.

Allin is gearing up to fight in this year’s AEW Blood & Guts expanded two-hour television special. He remains a staple of B&G. This year he’s teaming with Roderick Strong and The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, and Orange Cassidy). They will face the Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, and Pac).

