AEW Star Stretchered Out of ‘Collision’ Taping

During the AEW Collision tapings on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida, Kota Ibushi suffered an injury.

The fan-favorite wrestler from Japan went one-on-one with Josh Alexander. Last week, Ibushi’s longtime ally and half of the Golden Lovers was beaten down by the newest member of The Don Callis Family. Ibushi enacted revenge but, unfortunately, was injured in the process. Alexander won the match by count-out due to Ibushi needing to be stretchered out of Daily’s Place.

Videos by VICE

Kota Ibushi Suffers Leg Injury at AEW Collision Taping

Fans in the venue said it appeared Ibushi’s leg gave out on him while on the top rope. He fell to the mat. That’s when AEW’s medical staff intervened. Omega ran out to fight Alexander and the rest of the DCF as the lights dimmed.

Kota Ibushi was stretchered into an ambulance after taking a reportedly “bad fall” during his match with Josh Alexander during tonight’s Collision tapings.



Prayers up to the Golden Star, hopefully it ends up being nothing🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/8aqLdWGmb7 — Self Made AO 💫 (@KXNGAO) October 9, 2025

After being rushed to an ambulance, AEW President Tony Khan addressed fans in attendance. He thanked them for being respectful as Ibushi was being tended to, stressing how dangerous professional wrestling can be. He also helped lead an “Ibushi” chant for the beloved wrestler. “Most challenging sport of all. When it comes to injuries, the hardest-hitting sport of all is professional wrestling,” Khan said. “Thank you for being so respectful; let’s give it up for Kota Ibushi. Thank you.”

In recent times, Ibushi’s career has been plagued by injuries. Prior to Collision, his last match was at Forbidden Door for the Lights Out Steel Cage. He reappeared in AEW this summer after a lengthy absence due to his injuries. He signed a two-year contract extension with AEW earlier this year.

AEW hasn’t addressed Ibushi’s status, but a report from PWInsider notes that the belief in AEW is that he has a broken femur. This is a complex injury because it really depends on the severity of the break. It can take anywhere from three months to a year to fully heal and, in some cases, requires surgery.

VICE will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on Ibushi when available.