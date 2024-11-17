AEW Uses Guns N’ Roses Hit To Promote Full Gear (And It Rocks)

Ahead of Full Gear, AEW President Tony Khan announced that they’d be licensing Guns N’ Roses iconic “November Rain” from 1991’s Use Your Illusion. The full nine minute power ballad first made an appearance on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision to close the show. AEW is also using the tune to promote the “November to Remember” shows.

Asking if wrestling companies really need to license music is like asking does a bear poo in the woods? The answer is obviously yes. With that said, it’s been awhile since we’ve had a good throwback rock tune. To me, AEW using Guns N’ Roses is right on par with WWE’s Limp Bizkit “My Way” package for WrestleMania 17.

AEW LEFT US IN THE COLD NOVEMBER RAIN

The unforgettable video package hypes some of the biggest feuds heading into the November 23 pay-per-view. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy take center stage but “Hangman” Adam Page and Jay White gets a really cool spotlight, flashing back to their matches in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Perhaps one of the best moments was Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher coming in for the second verse. “I know it’s hard to keep an open heart / when even friends seem out to harm you.” It’s so … dare I say, cinematic?

This year’s Full Gear card is shaping up to be pretty memorable. The tag team division is coming back into focus with a clearer direction. They’ve built a strong women’s feud around Mercedes Moné and Kris Statlander. Not to mention, Bobby Lashley is making his AEW PPV debut against a former World Champion.

AEW Full Gear goes down November 23rd at the Prudential Center in Newark New Jersey with tickets still available. For fans that can’t make it live, there are plenty of options to watch from the comfort of your couch. TrillerTV, YouTube and PPV.com are all viable options for fans stateside, in Canada and select international markets.