AEW Wrestler Benjamin ‘PAC’ Satterley Dies at 40

AEW professional wrestler Benjamin ‘PAC’ Satterley has passed away; he was 40 years old.

Details of Satterley’s death have not been released. The news of his passing was confirmed by All Elite Wrestling.

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AEW Star Benjamin ‘PAC’ Satterley Dead at Age 40

“All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac,” the statement read.

“A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability. Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history. Our condolences go out to Satterley’s family, friends and fans,” the statement concluded.

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