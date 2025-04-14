Member of AEW’s Death Riders Confirmed Injured

Another AEW wrestler is on the shelf due to injury. Death Riders member PAC wrestled Swerve Strickland on last week’s AEW Dynamite. During the match, Strickland came off the ropes onto PAC and could be heard apologizing when taking the pin. At some point, he hurt his leg because he favored it throughout.

Death Riders Member PAC IS INJURED

Play video

AEW themselves confirmed the injury on commentary during AEW Collision. Originally, PAC and the rest of the Death Riders were to challenge for the Trios Championships next week on AEW Dynamite. Instead, AEW World Champion and leader of the Death Riders Jon Moxley is stepping in for him.

Videos by VICE

Last summer PAC returned to AEW after battling an injury that kept him out of the ring for seven months. Following his teaming with Blackpool Combat Club at AEW All In, he quickly joined the group that became the Death Riders. They’ve been a major part of AEW’s programming for the last few months as they hold the company and World Championship “hostage.”

He’s not the only one bit by the injured bug. Mark Davis, one-half of the Aussie Open tag team with Kyle Fletcher, is also back on the shelf. During his match with Powerhouse Hobbs which was cut abruptly, he broke his foot. Early reports indicate Davis will be out for several months. This is a huge blow for Davis as well as the Don Callis Family, who are finally starting to break through to the fans as a dominant heel stable.

Another devastating name on the injury list is former multi-time International Champion Orange Cassidy. He’s a beloved wrestler who rarely misses television time. However, due to a torn pectoral muscle, he’s expected to miss “quite a bit of time,” according to Fightful Select.

Stay tuned to VICE for the latest updates on AEW.