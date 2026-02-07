AEW’s MJF Goes off on CM Punk: ‘I’d Love To Beat the Sh*t Out of Him’

AEW Men’s World Champion MJF didn’t hold back on his feelings about the WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk. When a hypothetical question about the “Forbidden Door” came up, he immediately targeted his former rival, Punk.

“I’d love to beat the s—t out of him. Just for sh—s and giggles. I would love to literally be put in a situation where I could bash his stupid f—king face in again,” he told Compas On The Beat.

Videos by VICE

MJF argues that Punk only won their Dog Collar match because of Wardlow’s interference. But, he notes that he beat Punk twice in his hometown of Chicago.

“He had a fluke victory over me in the Dog Collar match because of that schmuck Wardlow. The only time I lose, somebody cheats. I had CM Punk’s number, I beat him twice in Chicago.”

Just one day earlier, MJF discussed the importance of the Punk feud to his career.

“If you’re asking me, ‘Is the CM Punk feud the best feud of my career?’ I don’t know if I can say that unequivocally,” MJF told Mostly Sports. “What I can say is, it’s easily going to go down as one of the greatest feuds of all time. By the time my career is over, when people think of my all-time greatest rivalries, it’s going to be on there. No different than when CM Punk’s career is over, they’re going to say that was probably one of his best feuds of all time.”

MJF is in his second reign as AEW World Champion. He most recently faced fan-favorite Brody King in a World Title Eliminator match, which King won. That earned him a world title shot at AEW Grand Slam: Australia on February 14 in Sydney.

Stay tuned to VICE for news on AEW.